Myanmar suspends Tachilek immigration amid power shortage: Source

A source denied rumours of Myanmar government’s order to close the border checkpoint in response to Thailand’s power supply cut, saying that people in the border area can trade items as usual, except prohibited goods.
“The border was not closed, but immigration cannot be processed due to electricity shortage,” a source said, adding that Myanmar should submit a letter to Thailand if the border will be closed.
Thailand made its decision to cut off power supply to five Myanmar border towns on Wednesday in a bid to tackle call centre gangs there.
The affected border areas include Kanchanaburi (Three Pagodas-Payathongzu), Tak (Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and Ban Huay Muang to Myawaddy), and Chiang Rai (Ban Mueang Daeng and First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to Tachileik).