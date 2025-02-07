Myanmar suspends Tachilek immigration amid power shortage: Source

Thailand made its decision to cut off power supply to five Myanmar border towns on Wednesday in a bid to tackle call centre gangs there.

The affected border areas include Kanchanaburi (Three Pagodas-Payathongzu), Tak (Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and Ban Huay Muang to Myawaddy), and Chiang Rai (Ban Mueang Daeng and First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to Tachileik).