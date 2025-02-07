From war to classroom: A Myanmar teacher finds new hope in Thailand

“I’m happy because I’m doing what I love again. It’s the same job, just in a different place. I feel like I’ve regained what I lost.”



For many, teaching is more than just a profession – it’s a calling.

And this rings especially true for a 38-year-old former science teacher from Myanmar, who found herself starting over after war forced her to leave home.



She arrived in Thailand nearly two years ago, when escalating conflict made it impossible for her to continue teaching. Entering legally via Mae Sot on a seven-day visa, she later secured a passport, which allowed her to remain in the country legally.



In Myanmar, she had spent a decade teaching science at a government-run high school – a career that earned her respect and stability. But the war changed everything. Crossing over to Thailand, she feared she might never teach again.



“I felt sad and discouraged,” she told The Nation. “In Myanmar, I was a respected government teacher, but when I had to leave and work as a labourer, I felt stressed and hopeless.”