Hanoi residents queue from 3am to buy gold

People in the capital city waited outside gold shops from 3am on Friday, due to their belief that buying gold on the God of Wealth Day will lead to a lucky and prosperous year.
They were seen sitting outside gold shops on Tran Nhan Tong Street in the cold and rainy weather, waiting for the morning trading to start.
Gold prices surged significantly and exceeded the threshold of VND90 million (US$3,550) per tael when shops opened and started trading at 6.30 am.
Tran Thi Kim Toan from Vinh Phuc Province was only visiting Hanoi for a few days but decided to buy gold for good luck.
“Every year, I come to Bao Tin Minh Chau [gold shop] to buy some gold,” she told Viet Nam News.
“I feel like the rest of the year will be good, bringing luck for my family, and my children will do well in their studies and succeed.”
Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, also a visitor from Vinh Phuc, bought gold with the same wishes.
“I bought a ring and a bracelet. I hope my family lives in harmony, stays healthy, and enjoys prosperity in the new year,” she said.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network