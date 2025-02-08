Water birth: Kratie officials step in as baby born mid-river

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 07, 2025

Health officers from the Kampong Cham Health Centre – under the Kratie Operational District Health Office – came to the aid of a woman who went into labour and gave birth aboard a small boat.

Both mother and baby are reported to be in good health.

According to Or Vandine, Ministry of Health secretary of state and Spokesperson, the baby was born on February 6, at 11am.

“The mother is currently resting. We are monitoring her condition at the Kampong Cham Health Centre. This was a timely rescue by doctors with strong professional consciences and a love of medicine,” Vandine shared, via social media.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all of the health centre staff and wish them continued good health and success in all their endeavours,” she added.

In May 2023, a 22-year-old woman in Cham Yam, a remote village in Koh Kong province, also gave birth halfway to the hospital, while being rushed to a clinic aboard a two-wheeled, walk-behind tractor with a trailer.

Hong Raksmey

