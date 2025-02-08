Myanmar protesters urge closing of Friendship Bridges

About 3,000 protesters in Myawaddy township on Saturday urged Myanmar authorities to close the first and second Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridges on the border with Tak province in response to Thailand’s cutting of electricity, internet and fuel supplies to Myanmar border areas.

Protesters who peacefully gathered at the bridges since morning chanted their three demands: Closing the two bridges that connect to Tak’s Mae Sot district; shutting down all illegal crossing channels; and urging Myawaddy residents to stop using Thai products.

The demands aimed to retaliate against the Thai government’s cutting of electricity, internet and fuel supplies from Thailand to Myanmar border areas that started on Wednesday in a bid to stop the operations of call-centre scamming gangs based in the areas, which have become a growing international security concern.

Affected areas include Tachileik, Myawaddy and Phaya Thonsu townships on the Myanmar border.

