Myanmar protesters urge closing of Friendship Bridges

About 3,000 protesters in Myawaddy township on Saturday urged Myanmar authorities to close the first and second Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridges on the border with Tak province in response to Thailand’s cutting of electricity, internet and fuel supplies to Myanmar border areas.
Protesters who peacefully gathered at the bridges since morning chanted their three demands: Closing the two bridges that connect to Tak’s Mae Sot district; shutting down all illegal crossing channels; and urging Myawaddy residents to stop using Thai products.
The demands aimed to retaliate against the Thai government’s cutting of electricity, internet and fuel supplies from Thailand to Myanmar border areas that started on Wednesday in a bid to stop the operations of call-centre scamming gangs based in the areas, which have become a growing international security concern.
Affected areas include Tachileik, Myawaddy and Phaya Thonsu townships on the Myanmar border.
Protesters gathered at the First Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridge at 8.30am on Saturday and marched toward the Second Friendship Bridge, passing several roads in Myawaddy.
Protest leaders took turns giving speeches on stage, urging local authorities to coordinate with Thai counterparts to resolve problems faced by the public as a result of the utilities cutoff.
Tak Governor Chucheep Pongchai, as well as soldiers from the Ratchamanu Taskforce and provincial police officers, were monitoring the situation from Thailand's side of the bridges across the Mei River.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, former Nation Group reporter Onravee Tangmeesang speculated that the protest might have been backed by supporters of Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the Myanmar military government.
She said the protest may have been staged by the armed forces, aiming to use citizens to pressure the Thai government into reversing the utilities-cutoff measure.
If this fails, the group is likely to find other ways to force different parties in Thailand to turn against themselves, she said.
Onravee also noted that the demands of protesters only focused on fuel cutoffs, and said nothing about electricity and internet.