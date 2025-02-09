Authorities plan to reduce power supply to restaurants and hotels in Tachilek

The power transmission from the main power distribution system has decreased, so it will temporarily reduce electricity consumption to ensure sufficient electricity consumption. Therefore, the committee has announced that it will temporarily reduce electricity consumption for restaurants and hotels, which use a lot of electricity, and will restore normal power supply in the near future.

However, the committee has announced that education, health, religion, government buildings, manufacturing facilities, banks, internet communication services, and single-phase static meters will continue to be distributed as usual.

The committee has announced that it will help by using only the necessary amount of electricity in order to avoid wasting electricity.

The committee has been contacted for comment on the power cuts in Tachilek, but has not yet responded.