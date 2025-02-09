Authorities plan to reduce power supply to restaurants and hotels in Tachilek

The power transmission from the main power distribution system has decreased, so it will temporarily reduce electricity consumption to ensure sufficient electricity consumption. Therefore, the committee has announced that it will temporarily reduce electricity consumption for restaurants and hotels, which use a lot of electricity, and will restore normal power supply in the near future.
However, the committee has announced that education, health, religion, government buildings, manufacturing facilities, banks, internet communication services, and single-phase static meters will continue to be distributed as usual.
The committee has announced that it will help by using only the necessary amount of electricity in order to avoid wasting electricity.
The committee has been contacted for comment on the power cuts in Tachilek, but has not yet responded.
According to local news reports, after the Thai side cut off power, Tachilek is purchasing power from Laos.
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Thailand cut off electricity and fuel supplies in Myawady, a town on the Thai-Myanmar border, due to online fraud.
The towns on the Myanmar side of the Thai-Myanmar border that will see electricity, internet and fuel cuts are Myawady, Phayar Thone Zu, Mongtone and Tachilek, according to reports from Thailand.
In order to combat telecom and internet frauds on the Thai-Myanmar border, Thailand took this action starting at 8:30 am on February 5 after a decision was made during a meeting between Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Defence and National Security Council (NSC).
Allure Group-P&E Company is supplying electricity to Tachilek in eastern Shan State, and on the morning of February 5, locals reported that Thailand had cut off the electricity supplied to Tachilek.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network