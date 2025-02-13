Malaysia-Thailand road link nears completion, to boost trade and ties

The Consul General of Malaysia in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, said the construction of a new CIQ complex on Thailand’s side had already been completed a few years ago.

However, Ahmad Fahmi noted that the road alignment connecting to the new Thai CIQ complex could not be finalised earlier due to several technical obstacles that caused delays.

"When Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took office, he issued a directive and actively pushed for the project’s resumption. After overcoming these technical issues, the project resumed in 2023 and is now scheduled for completion by July or August this year," he told Bernama during a recent interview at the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla, Thailand.