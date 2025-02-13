Thousands of call centre victims in Myanmar to be released

The Thai and Myanmar governments are working together to repatriate 261 Thai nationals who had been deceived into work for call centre scamming gangs in Myanmar’s border towns, Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday.
He said that about 7,000 more victims in Myanmar will be the next to be repatriated, adding that the Thai government would coordinate with their home countries to arrange direct transport so they do not find themselves stuck in Tak province after release.
Phumtham said the government has contacted embassies of countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, including Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia regarding the repatriation of their citizens held in Myanmar.
He added that after release, these victims will be separated by nationality and then immediately transported to their homelands on chartered flights without having to stay in Thailand.
Phumtham added that he received a report that Myanmar’s Border Guard Force (BGF) had resolved to crack down on Chinese gangs operating in Myawaddy township, which are estimated to involve around 10,000 individuals.
The report said BGF commanders met on Wednesday in a session chaired by leader Col Saw Chit Thu and resolved to use Thailand as a passageway to extradite these gang members back to China.
Over a period of 20 days, the BGF planned to send 500 persons per day to Thailand via the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Tak’s Mae Sot district, pending approval from the Thai government.
The crackdown operation would start from Thursday (February 13), in a bid to demonstrate BGF’s commitment to tackling call centre scamming gangs, which have become a growing international security concern.
BGF’s move came after Thailand cut electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five border areas in Myanmar to combat call centre fraud last Wednesday. Areas affected by the shut-off include Tachileik, Myawaddy and Phaya Thonsu townships.