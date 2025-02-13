Thousands of call centre victims in Myanmar to be released

The Thai and Myanmar governments are working together to repatriate 261 Thai nationals who had been deceived into work for call centre scamming gangs in Myanmar’s border towns, Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday.

He said that about 7,000 more victims in Myanmar will be the next to be repatriated, adding that the Thai government would coordinate with their home countries to arrange direct transport so they do not find themselves stuck in Tak province after release.

Phumtham said the government has contacted embassies of countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, including Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia regarding the repatriation of their citizens held in Myanmar.

He added that after release, these victims will be separated by nationality and then immediately transported to their homelands on chartered flights without having to stay in Thailand.