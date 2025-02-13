Karen Buddhist army vows to rescue scam victims on Myanmar border

“From now on, the DKBA will launch a crackdown on illegal establishments in our area of responsibility in Myanmar. If any are found, operators will be expelled and victims will be rescued,” army commander Colonel San Aung said.
He said generally accepted businesses that are not involved with scamming, such as casinos and hotel services, would be allowed to operate in the area.
“The DKBA will allow businesses that do not affect or cause problems to stay in order to develop the quality of life of the Karen people,” he said.
The DKBA’s Goltooboh force handed over 260 foreign victims of human trafficking, who had been forced to work in Myanmar, to Thai security officers in Phop Phra district of Tak province on Wednesday.
The Karen army reportedly took good care of all victims rescued from KK Park and Shwe Kokko border towns, providing them food and allowing them to sing a song.