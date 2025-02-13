Further study needed on proposal to build wall along Thai-Cambodian border

A further study is required to determine whether the Thai government will proceed with building a 55-kilometre-long wall along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district, the Defence Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
Maj-Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, stated that the proposal for the wall was raised with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai during his visit to Aranyaprathet on Wednesday.
The proposal was jointly submitted by police, army officers, and the Interior Ministry in Sa Kaeo as a measure to strengthen efforts against human and drug trafficking along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Thanathip explained that, at present, 55 kilometres of the 165-kilometre border are secured with barbed wire, while the remainder consists of natural terrain, which may be exploited by Cambodians attempting to enter the country illegally or by criminals smuggling people or drugs across the border.
Authorities have proposed constructing an additional 55 kilometres of wall at sensitive points, complementing the existing barbed wire defences.
However, Thanathip noted that a comprehensive study is necessary to assess the potential impact on local communities and to ensure that the wall is built outside areas subject to overlapping territorial claims.