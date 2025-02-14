BGF launches crackdown on human traffickers in Shwe Kokko

The Border Guard Force (BGF) in Karen state on Friday morning launched an operation against human traffickers and illegal businesses in Shwe Kokko New City, located in Myawaddy township on the Thailand-Myanmar border.
The US$15-billion project has become a notorious hub for illegal gambling, human trafficking, extortion and cyber-scam operations.
BGF spokesperson Deputy Colonel Naing Maung Zaw said the operation was carried out by four special units, with priority on rescuing victims of human traffickers and foreigners who wish to return to their home countries.
Myanmar media “People's Spring” reported that BGF soldiers also destroyed equipment related to illegal business operations.
The agency said 69 Indonesians who were rescued during the crackdown would be sent home on Friday evening.
People's Spring said BGF commanders met on Wednesday and resolved to coordinate with Thai authorities to repatriate 500 victims per day to their home countries. The operation will be using the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at Tak-Myawaddy border as a passage to the kingdom.
The BGF move came after Thailand cut off electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five border areas in Myanmar on February 5 to combat call centre fraud. Areas affected by the shut-off include Myawaddy, Tachileik, and Phaya Thonsu townships.
The spokesman added that the BGF had facilitated the repatriation of over 2,000 human trafficking victims since 2023, adding that it only rented out the land and had no involvement in any illegal business operations.