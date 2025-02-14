BGF launches crackdown on human traffickers in Shwe Kokko

The Border Guard Force (BGF) in Karen state on Friday morning launched an operation against human traffickers and illegal businesses in Shwe Kokko New City, located in Myawaddy township on the Thailand-Myanmar border.

The US$15-billion project has become a notorious hub for illegal gambling, human trafficking, extortion and cyber-scam operations.

BGF spokesperson Deputy Colonel Naing Maung Zaw said the operation was carried out by four special units, with priority on rescuing victims of human traffickers and foreigners who wish to return to their home countries.

Myanmar media “People's Spring” reported that BGF soldiers also destroyed equipment related to illegal business operations.

The agency said 69 Indonesians who were rescued during the crackdown would be sent home on Friday evening.