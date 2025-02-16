China’s assistant public security minister visits Myanmar on fraud crackdown

On February 14, a high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw, led by Myanmar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, U Than Swe together with Mr Liu Zhongyi, Assistant Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of the of China and Ms Ma Jia, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Myanmar, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
At the meeting, they cordially discussed the matters about the further consolidation of the existing PaukPhaw relations, continued implementation of bilateral cooperation projects between the two countries, promotion of legal cooperation to jointly crack down trans-border crimes, boosting collaboration between the relevant departments to combat online gambling and telecommunication fraud networks along the border areas, strengthening trilateral cooperation between Myanmar, China and Thailand including cooperation with regional and international community and maintenance of peace and stability along the Myanmar-China borders.
Similarly, on the morning of February 14, Myanmar’s Union Minister for Home Affairs, Lt-Gen Tun Tun Naung received Ms Ma Jia, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar, and Chinese Assistant Minister for Public Security Mr Liu Zhong Yi, in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday.
During the meeting, they discussed the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in security and rule of law measures, the Myanmar-China joint operation to combat transnational crimes including online gambling and scams and further bilateral friendship.
Moreover, they exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in combating online scams and online gambling in Myawady of Kayin State, taking strong measures to tackle online scams, recuse and transfer of Chinese nationals, and international communications in sharing of information regarding legal action under the law and expulsion of foreigners who enter the country illegally. They also focused on the expulsion of foreigners in Myawady of Kayin State as per the procedures, arrests of online scammers and gamblers in the Mongha region of Mongyai Township in Shan State (North), transfer of Chinese fugitives, holding of China-Myanmar-Thailand senior official meeting to combat online scams and gambling in Myawady region of Kayin State, ongoing cooperation between the two ministries and future cooperation.
