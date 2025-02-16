China’s assistant public security minister visits Myanmar on fraud crackdown

On February 14, a high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw, led by Myanmar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, U Than Swe together with Mr Liu Zhongyi, Assistant Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of the of China and Ms Ma Jia, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Myanmar, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, they cordially discussed the matters about the further consolidation of the existing PaukPhaw relations, continued implementation of bilateral cooperation projects between the two countries, promotion of legal cooperation to jointly crack down trans-border crimes, boosting collaboration between the relevant departments to combat online gambling and telecommunication fraud networks along the border areas, strengthening trilateral cooperation between Myanmar, China and Thailand including cooperation with regional and international community and maintenance of peace and stability along the Myanmar-China borders.