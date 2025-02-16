Thai PM Paetongtarn: Malaysia key to southern Thailand peace efforts

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reiterated that her government prioritises a three-pronged strategy - socio-economic development, security maintenance, and peace dialogue - to restore peace and security in the region.

"Malaysia is the only official foreign actor that takes part as a facilitator of the peace dialogue process, supporting Thailand in restoring peace and security, as well as developing the region with a sustainable approach, in the interests of the people of both countries.