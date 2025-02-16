Vietnam proposes law to regulate foreign e-commerce and protect consumers

Currently, there are several regulations regarding the management of cross-border e-commerce activities, which state that e-commerce platforms operating in Vietnam must have a domain name in Vietnamese or display the Vietnamese language on their website. Additionally, platforms with more than 100,000 transactions per year must register with the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In 2024, it was noted that Chinese e-commerce platforms like Temu and Shein had not yet registered for permission from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, but they continued to offer services allowing users to download their applications to purchase products and make payments. Therefore, the new draft law stipulates that businesses and organizations engaging in cross-border e-commerce in Vietnam must apply for a license from the Ministry and establish a representative office in Vietnam or appoint a licensed entity as a representative in the country.

Additionally, foreign goods and services sold in Vietnam must comply with the standards and regulations of the Vietnamese market to protect consumers and promote fair competition.

Currently, the rate of e-commerce service usage in Vietnam has risen significantly, with over 60% of the population utilizing e-commerce services, and the average purchase value is approximately $400 per person per year. The new e-commerce law will help meet the market's development needs, protect consumer rights, and promote sustainable digital economy growth in Vietnam.

According to the e-Conomy SEA 2024 report by Google and its partners, Vietnam's e-commerce has experienced remarkable growth of 20% in 2024 compared to 2023, with a total e-commerce trade value of $25 billion. This has significantly contributed to the country's digital economy growth, despite global economic uncertainties. This trend presents an opportunity for Thai businesses to expand into the Vietnamese market, especially in the growing e-commerce sector.

However, the development of new e-commerce laws in Vietnam may impact Thailand in terms of trade and business competition, particularly in cross-border e-commerce. The requirement for businesses operating e-commerce activities in Vietnam to register and set up representative offices in the country will introduce new regulations that may affect Thai businesses trading through e-commerce platforms in Vietnam. Thai companies will need to adapt to comply with Vietnamese laws and may need to invest further in establishing offices or appointing representatives in the country.

The rapid growth of Vietnam's e-commerce market also compels Thailand to develop regulations and consumer protection measures in e-commerce to stay competitive in the ASEAN market.