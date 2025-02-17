Opposition calls for ban to extend to other goods that may aid call-centre gangs

People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome on Monday urged the government to expand the export ban to include other goods that could support the operations of call-centre scam gangs in Myanmar.

Rangsiman made the call while speaking to reporters during his visit to Sarn Jao Pier in Tambon Tha Sai Luad, Mae Sot district, Tak, at 8 am. He led the House Committee on Security, Border Affairs, National Strategies, and Reforms on an inspection visit.

As the committee chair, Rangsiman observed the enforcement of the oil export ban to Myawaddy, located opposite Mae Sot, as part of measures to cut off resources to call-centre scam gangs. The Thai government has already halted electricity and oil supplies to five Myanmar border areas in an effort to cripple these operations.