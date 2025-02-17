Second Army Area protests against provocative incident by Cambodian troops in Surin

The Second Army Area has lodged a formal protest with the Cambodian Army over a provocative incident in which Cambodian troops crossed the border into Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin, sang their national anthem, and challenged Thai troops to open fire on them.

Second Army Area Commander Lt-Gen Boonsin Padklang stated on Monday that the Suranaree Taskforce had formally protested to the Cambodian Army via the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC).

The incident occurred at 12:30 pm on 13 February when a group of Cambodian soldiers crossed the border into Prasat Ta Muen Thom and began singing the Cambodian national anthem.