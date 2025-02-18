Sri Lankan, Indian embassies repatriate call centre victims

Anjana Ileperuma, assistant secretary of the Sri Lankan embassy, explained that the victim had been lured to work as a scammer for five months in Myanmar due to an advertisement for a job in Thailand.

He said the victim had been assaulted for failing to meet the scammers’ target, confirming that the victim was happy to return home.

Ileperuma thanked Thai authorities for the rescue, while asking for rescuing other 17 Sri Lankan victims in Myanmar.