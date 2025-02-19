Vietnam parliament approves plan for leaner government

The move would "not only save money for the state budget but more importantly, boost the efficiency of the system", General Secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, To Lam, told parliament last week.

Investors, diplomats and officials have broadly welcomed the plan but expect some administrative delays in the short term in Vietnam, a regional industrial hub that relies heavily on foreign investment.

The government has said the overhaul would not impact project approvals.

The Planning and Investment Ministry, which approves foreign investment projects, will join the Finance Ministry, while the Transport Ministry and the Construction Ministry will be merged.

The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry will also be merged.

Lawmakers on Tuesday ratified the appointment of two new deputy premiers, including the incumbent investment minister. That will increase the number of deputy prime ministers from five to seven.

The plan coincides with similar post-pandemic government cost-cutting measures being implemented or pledged across the world, including by Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei and US President Donald Trump.