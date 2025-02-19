Over 1,000 arrested in Border Guard Force crackdown in Shwe Kokko

More than 1,000 individuals suspected of human trafficking and online scamming were arrested on Tuesday during a crackdown by Karen state’s Border Guard Force (BGF) in Shwe Kokko city on the Thailand-Myanmar border.

The city in Myawaddy township has become a notorious hub of illegal gambling, human trafficking, extortion and cyber scam operations.

Under the direct order of BGF secretary-general Maj General Saw Chit Thu, BGF soldiers raided several high-rise buildings in Shwe Kokko, seizing computers and equipment allegedly used for illegal businesses, and arresting over 1,000 suspects.