Over 1,000 arrested in Border Guard Force crackdown in Shwe Kokko

More than 1,000 individuals suspected of human trafficking and online scamming were arrested on Tuesday during a crackdown by Karen state’s Border Guard Force (BGF) in Shwe Kokko city on the Thailand-Myanmar border.
The city in Myawaddy township has become a notorious hub of illegal gambling, human trafficking, extortion and cyber scam operations.
Under the direct order of BGF secretary-general Maj General Saw Chit Thu, BGF soldiers raided several high-rise buildings in Shwe Kokko, seizing computers and equipment allegedly used for illegal businesses, and arresting over 1,000 suspects.
A BGF official said the suspects, all of whom are foreigners, would be sent to Myawaddy Immigration Bureau for screening and legal processing.
The BGF’s move came after Thailand cut electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five border areas in Myanmar on February 5 to combat call centre fraud. Areas affected by the shut-down include Myawaddy, Tachileik, and Phaya Thonsu townships.