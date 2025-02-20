Thailand initiated sunset review on Vietnam's pipes and tubes

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has received information that the Department of Foreign Trade of Thailand initiated a sunset review of the anti-dumping duty order on certain iron or steel pipes and tubes originating from or imported from Vietnam.

The purpose of this sunset review is to assess whether the existing anti-dumping duty should be maintained or lifted.

It also aims to determine whether removing the duty is likely to result in the continuation or recurrence of dumping that causes injury to the domestic industry, typically after a certain period (five years) from the initial imposition of the duty.