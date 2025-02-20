Border Guard Force repatriates 200 Chinese nationals

Karen state’s Border Guard Force (BGF) has started the repatriation of foreigners identified during the crackdown on call centre gangs and illegal businesses in Myanmar.

The repatriation mission involves 200 Chinese nationals being flown from Mae Sot Airport in Tak province to Nanjing Lukou International Airport in China, an official of the Ratchamanu Taskforce, which supervises the Tak border, said.

At around 9am of Thursday, the first batch of 50 Chinese nationals were escorted by Thai officials from Myanmar border to Tak via the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot district, the official said.