India-Myanmar-Thailand highway to ASEAN stalled due to conflict

The ambitious 1,360-kilometre highway, initiated in Yangon in April 2002, is saddled with problems as it passes through conflict-prone Myanmar’s territory.
Efforts by the Indian and Thai authorities managed to complete 70 % of the project but the crucial link connecting Myanmar has been halted due to security reasons.
The instability inside Myanmar since the military coup in February 2021 has delayed construction despite attempts to revive the project and complete it by 2027.
The trilateral highway has missed its earlier 2015 deadline.
Much of the highway route is located inside Myanmar - cutting through Moreh, in India, Mandalay in Myanmar, and ends in Mae Sot, Thailand.
"A flexible strategy is needed, including alternative routes, multimodal connectivity and diplomatic outreach with all stakeholders.
"Ensuring security is a must and if there are no other choices left then exploring bypass options may help keep the project on track,” a Research Fellow at New Delhi-based Indian Council of World Affairs, Tunchinmang Langel told Bernama.
The four-lane highway is part of India’s grandiose infrastructure project that will eventually connect Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam, spanning 3,200km -- a trade catalyst for the prospering Indochina region.
Once completed, the highway will open a plethora of trade opportunities, tourism growth and access to minerals and hydropower-rich "Seven Sisters” in India’s northeastern states -- Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura.
"The Trilateral Highway will enhance trade by reducing transportation costs, improving supply chains, increasing people-to-people connectivity and economic interdependence.
"It will support India's "Act East Policy” (previously known as the "Look East” policy) by diversifying trade routes and strengthening regional resilience against supply chain disruptions,” said Tunchinmang.
The highway will enhance land connectivity, open up new markets and slash cargo transportation costs -- making it a critical component in the Southeast Asia region, say observers.
ASEAN has emerged as a stable and investor-friendly region with 670 million people. India, the world’s fifth largest economy with about RM15 trillion (US$3.41 trillion) economy and home to 1.4 billion people will offer an excellent market for Asian exporters.
India-Asean bilateral trade was estimated at RM452 billion (US$101.9 billion) in 2023 and South-East Asia ranks India’s fourth largest trading partner.
Undoubtedly, the Asean-India land connectivity will add a new regional trade paradigm.
"It will create jobs, boost trade and integrate remote areas, particularly the bordering communities, into regional markets. Additionally, it will reduce incentives for illicit activities by creating economic opportunities and employment in the private and public sectors, and foster economic prosperity in underdeveloped regions.
"At the end of the day, more diplomatic engagement is needed and phased construction in stable areas can help. Engaging local communities in promoting the need for the projects for the betterment of the region and encouraging ASEAN for additional support can also facilitate progress,” said Tunchinmang.
India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said regional connectivity is paramount to the Indian Ocean region.
"Let me highlight the need for lateral land-based connectivity across the Indian Ocean region. These are essential to supplement and complement the maritime flows.
"That is why, the IMEC Corridor (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor) to India’s West and the Trilateral Highway to India’s East are so significant. Together, they can be veritable changers connecting the Pacific to the Atlantic,” he said in his keynote address at the 7th Indian Ocean Conference 2024.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network