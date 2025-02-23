India-Myanmar-Thailand highway to ASEAN stalled due to conflict

The ambitious 1,360-kilometre highway, initiated in Yangon in April 2002, is saddled with problems as it passes through conflict-prone Myanmar’s territory.

Efforts by the Indian and Thai authorities managed to complete 70 % of the project but the crucial link connecting Myanmar has been halted due to security reasons.

The instability inside Myanmar since the military coup in February 2021 has delayed construction despite attempts to revive the project and complete it by 2027.

The trilateral highway has missed its earlier 2015 deadline.

Much of the highway route is located inside Myanmar - cutting through Moreh, in India, Mandalay in Myanmar, and ends in Mae Sot, Thailand.

"A flexible strategy is needed, including alternative routes, multimodal connectivity and diplomatic outreach with all stakeholders.

"Ensuring security is a must and if there are no other choices left then exploring bypass options may help keep the project on track,” a Research Fellow at New Delhi-based Indian Council of World Affairs, Tunchinmang Langel told Bernama.