Cambodian police rescue 125 Thais from online scam gangs in Poi Pet so far

A senior police officer said on Monday that Cambodian police have so far rescued 125 Thais who were lured into forced labour by call-centre gangs in Poi Pet, following coordination between the premiers of the two neighbouring countries.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitanilabutr, the police inspector-general, revealed the figure to reporters after meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai at the Defence Ministry to report on the ongoing crackdowns on call-centre gangs in Poi Pet.

Poi Pet is a border town in Banteay Meanchey Province, western Cambodia, on the border with Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district. The city is known for its many casinos, which attract tourists, particularly from Thailand.