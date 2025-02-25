Russia, Myanmar sign deal for Dawei SEZ, port, and oil refinery projects

Regarding this news, a release from Myanmar stated that on February 23, the fifth meeting of the Russia-Myanmar Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held at the Myanmar International Convention Center (2) in Nay Pyi Taw. The meeting was divided into four parts: a private session, a plenary session, a signing ceremony for agreements, and an economic forum.

Nine agreements related to economic infrastructure, banking, education, communication, technology, and humanitarian cooperation were signed between the governments and private sectors of the two countries during the meeting. However, the reports did not mention the Dawei Special Economic Zone.