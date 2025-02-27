UWSA raids telecom fraud in Hopang Township, arrests 105 people

The raid, which took place on the evening of February 20, led to the arrest of 105 individuals and the seizure of equipment related to the scam. Reports indicate that the mastermind behind the operation is a Chinese national who had already fled the area days before the raid took place.
Among those arrested, a majority are Chinese nationals, with ethnic Wa, Kokang, and Shan people also included.
In a similar incident in November 2024, a large-scale raid in Tangyan Township resulted in the arrest of over 1,000 individuals involved in a telecom fraud operation. As part of the action, the UWSA deported 762 Chinese nationals back to China.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network