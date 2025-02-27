UWSA raids telecom fraud in Hopang Township, arrests 105 people

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

The United Wa State Party/United Wa State Army (UWSP/UWSA) has successfully raided and apprehended 105 individuals involved in a telecom fraud operation at Mainpan (Shan National) ward in Hopang township, which is under the control of the UWSA/UWSP, according to the "Wa" Youths Voice Network.

The raid, which took place on the evening of February 20, led to the arrest of 105 individuals and the seizure of equipment related to the scam. Reports indicate that the mastermind behind the operation is a Chinese national who had already fled the area days before the raid took place.

Among those arrested, a majority are Chinese nationals, with ethnic Wa, Kokang, and Shan people also included.

In a similar incident in November 2024, a large-scale raid in Tangyan Township resulted in the arrest of over 1,000 individuals involved in a telecom fraud operation. As part of the action, the UWSA deported 762 Chinese nationals back to China.

