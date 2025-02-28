Myanmar detains 168 foreigners for illegal entry into Myawady, Shwe Kokko

Investigations are underway to identify those who illegally entered Myanmar through border routes via neighboring countries, including Thailand, and committed illegal online gambling, online fraud, and crimes in Myawady-Shwe Kokko and KK Park areas of Kayin State.
The necessary personal information and records for the immediate repatriation of the detained foreign nationals to their respective countries are being collected on the same day by departmental joint teams.
The Minister for Security and Border Affairs of the Kayin State Government, Colonel Min Thu Kyaw, and officials inspected the proper detention of foreign nationals who will be transferred to their respective countries and the status of the personal information and records of the foreign nationals who were identified and detained on the morning of February 25.
After that, he met with departmental officials to ensure that the statistics are accurate and complete, and to provide food and shelter for the detained foreign nationals. He discussed issues related to health and facilitating the repatriation process more quickly and smoothly.
From January 30 to February 25, a total of 2,538 foreign nationals who entered Myanmar illegally were identified and detained and of which, 673 were systematically transferred to the relevant countries via Thailand by legal procedures. The remaining 1,865 foreign nationals are ready to be transferred to the relevant countries and are being properly detained.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network