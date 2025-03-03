Hun Manet: Cambodia won't be a base for kidnapping, cybercrime, trafficking

In a speech during the closing ceremony of the Ministry of Tourism's annual conference in Phnom Penh, Hun Manet said the government was very cautious and had taken strict action against anyone who attempted to use Cambodia as a base for their underworld activities.
"We acknowledge that there are some problems, but we have taken tough action against them subsequently," he said.
Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy in addition to garment export, agriculture, real estate and construction.
Tourism Minister Huot Hak said the country received 6.7 million foreign visitors in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 23 percent.
"For 2025, we hope the number of international tourists to Cambodia will increase to between 7.2 million and 7.5 million," he said.
Cambodia has four UNESCO-listed world heritage sites, namely the Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Siem Reap province, the Temple Zone of Sambor Prei Kuk in central Kampong Thom province, and the Temple of Preah Vihear and the Koh Ker archaeological site in northwest Preah Vihear province.
Besides, it has a pristine coastline stretching about 450 km in four southwest provinces of Sihanoukville, Kampot, Kep, and Koh Kong.
Xinhua
The Star
Asia News Network