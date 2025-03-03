Hun Manet: Cambodia won't be a base for kidnapping, cybercrime, trafficking

In a speech during the closing ceremony of the Ministry of Tourism's annual conference in Phnom Penh, Hun Manet said the government was very cautious and had taken strict action against anyone who attempted to use Cambodia as a base for their underworld activities.

"We acknowledge that there are some problems, but we have taken tough action against them subsequently," he said.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy in addition to garment export, agriculture, real estate and construction.