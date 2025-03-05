Russia, Myanmar sign agreement on small-scale nuclear plant construction

The Soviet Union established relations with Myanmar on its independence from Britain in 1948. Russia and Myanmar have long been talking about building a small nuclear power plant in Myanmar that would have a RITM-200 pressurized water reactor.
Following their discussions, both leaders addressed the media and issued joint statements, during which the Russian President included this information.
Russia has been supporting Myanmar, particularly in the industrial and economic sectors, and has also expressed support for improving the internal situation in Myanmar. The joint statement highlighted the strengthened cooperation between the two nations, aiming to enhance trade and investment.
Last year, bilateral trade increased by approximately 40 %, reaching around 2 billion US$. Both countries are ready to further boost mutual trade and are collaborating in the fields of loans and finance, as mentioned by President Vladimir Putin.
"Our intergovernmental cooperation commission is actively working together. Recently, a trade commission meeting was held in Naypyitaw. We are also cooperating in the energy sector and planning strategic collaborations. We are prepared to extend our cooperation to other areas as well, especially in advancing renewable energy resources and have agreed to build a small-scale nuclear power plant in Myanmar. This will provide the necessary electricity for Myanmar's economic development. There have been several agreements related to construction in Myanmar, which will also create job opportunities and enhance technical skills in the country. We are implementing joint projects in the industrial and high-tech sectors," said President Vladimir Putin.
Additionally, with Russia's assistance, a data analysis center for satellite information has been established in Myanmar. Both countries will also collaborate in cultural and humanitarian fields.
A Russian cultural center is planned to be opened in Myanmar, and the first Russian Orthodox Christian church will be built in Yangon. Similarly, there are two centers for Myanmar culture and Buddhism in Russia, as stated by the Russian President.
Moreover, the Russian President mentioned that Russia and Myanmar share similar stances on most international issues. They are working together on the international stage to promote peaceful development in the Asia-Pacific region and are actively cooperating in the security sector.
During this year's visit by the SAC Chairman, ten agreements and memorandums of understanding were exchanged between the two governments.
The documents include an intergovernmental agreement on the recognition of diplomas and academic degrees, as well as a memorandum on the basic principles of constructing a small-capacity nuclear power plant in Myanmar. Also signed was a memorandum on cooperation in the field of nuclear and radiation safety.
Another memorandum was concluded between the Myanmar Natural Resources Ministry and a Russian fund called RK-Investments. It concerns resource extraction in Myanmar.
The two countries also concluded an agreement on cooperation in customs matters, memorandums of understanding between the ministries of health and the agencies in charge of sports and space. They adopted a statement about an agreement to protect and encourage investment.