Russia, Myanmar sign agreement on small-scale nuclear plant construction

The Soviet Union established relations with Myanmar on its independence from Britain in 1948. Russia and Myanmar have long been talking about building a small nuclear power plant in Myanmar that would have a RITM-200 pressurized water reactor.

Following their discussions, both leaders addressed the media and issued joint statements, during which the Russian President included this information.

Russia has been supporting Myanmar, particularly in the industrial and economic sectors, and has also expressed support for improving the internal situation in Myanmar. The joint statement highlighted the strengthened cooperation between the two nations, aiming to enhance trade and investment.

Last year, bilateral trade increased by approximately 40 %, reaching around 2 billion US$. Both countries are ready to further boost mutual trade and are collaborating in the fields of loans and finance, as mentioned by President Vladimir Putin.