Singapore woman offers $2,000 bounty to find life partner

Zaslavskiy told NYT that the online ridicule sparked by the unusual nature of his quest was part of its appeal. As at December 2024, the bounty was still active.

Dai said she arrived at the idea on her own, after considering how much money one might spend on a professional matchmaker. She added that using a bounty has clear benefits over hiring a matchmaker or using a dating app.

Even though dating apps and other online communities have become synonymous with dating, disillusionment over their usefulness has set in, leading to the rise of alternatives such as blind-dating shows and in-person speed dating.

Part of this stems from mismatched intentions. A 2024 YouGov survey found that Singapore Tinder users are more likely to be “social daters” seeking new friends rather than “serious daters”.

In contrast, Dai said putting out a bounty means that her friends will take some of the guesswork out of vetting a prospective date. Friends who know her well can also better identify compatible matches who are more aligned with her interests.

“I’m in the wellness, yoga and spirituality world, so it does take someone with an open mind to hang out with me,” she said.

It also reduces the likelihood of being ghosted. “That’s what’s great about meeting through friends. You don’t have to worry about being ghosted because you know they wouldn’t do that to a friend’s friend,” she added.

Though such an approach might not be for everyone, Ms Dai believes that people looking for love should consider how best to let their friends know their seriousness in finding it.

In career-driven cultures like Singapore’s, much time and focus are placed on one’s professional life. “But, in our personal lives, we sort of expect things to happen magically,” she said.

“It doesn’t have to be so public,” she added, referring to her open call for suitors. “The key thing is to put ourselves in front of people we can trust.”

Teo Kai Xiang

The Straits Times

Asia News Network