Over 70,000 cattle smuggled across Malaysia-Thailand border in 2024

He said that the smuggling activities were detected in four states, namely Kelantan, Kedah, Perlis and Perak, which have hurt local farmers.

The price of beef in the market has plummeted due to the influx of supply from these smuggling activities.

"If this is not addressed immediately, local farmers, particularly in border states, will be affected," he told reporters after attending a breaking of fast event with KPKM Inc staff here on Thursday (March 13).