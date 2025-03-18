Myanmar seizes cups with pagoda images at Shwepalin restaurant

On the night of March 16, officials from the township’s general administration team and police officers conducted an inspection at the Shwe Pann Lin restaurant, where these cups were being used.
During the inspection, authorities discovered that tea and coffee were being served in single-use cups featuring images of pagodas.
Additionally, they seized other unused cups with similar prints, according to a source from the administration office.
It remains unclear what further actions will be taken regarding the incident. Authorities reportedly confiscated a total of 25 unused single-use cups with pagoda images from the restaurant.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network