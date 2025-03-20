Jakarta Governor Pramono to dedicate an island for stray cats

“The idea about the cat island is not new. Japan has already established ones and they have become extraordinary tourist destinations,” Pramono said at City Hall on Thursday (March 13), claiming that the cat-lover community in Indonesia, particularly the capital city, is quite big.

“If we can make it happen, the island can be a source of revenue for the Thousand Islands administration,” the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician added, as quoted by tempo.co.

He further projected the island to be a cat rehabilitation centre, which will also host a cat hospital.

Last week, Pramono received an award from the Indonesian World Record Museum (MURI) for carrying out the most cat sterilisations, with up to 1,000 cats in February alone.

The governor hopes the programme can target 21,000 cats without owners this year.