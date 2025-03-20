Cambodia postpones border talks with Thailand

Cambodian defence minister General Tea Seiha has postponed scheduled talks with his Thai counterpart Phumtham Wechayachai over border issues, a news source revealed on Thursday.

Seiha, who doubles as a deputy prime minister, cited the reason for postponement as an urgent mission with former president Hun Sen, now president of Cambodia’s Senate.

The meeting of the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC), originally scheduled for Friday (March 21), is now expected to take place in April, the source said.