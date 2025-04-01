Cambodia\'s Education Ministry rejects recent school ranking results

The ministry argues that the ranking is not scientifically based and should not be used to compare or rank education systems.

“The World Population Review’s education ranking was conducted by surveying thousands of people across 78 countries and then ranking the countries based on the survey responses,” said the ministry, in a March 31 statement.

“The education survey focused on three areas: a well-developed public education system, university enrolment and high-quality education,” it added.

The assessment, which uses a survey-based ranking method and public opinion, showed that Timor-Leste ranked better than Malaysia, and Laos also outperformed Thailand.