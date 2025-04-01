Cambodia\'s Education Ministry rejects recent school ranking results

The ministry argues that the ranking is not scientifically based and should not be used to compare or rank education systems.
“The World Population Review’s education ranking was conducted by surveying thousands of people across 78 countries and then ranking the countries based on the survey responses,” said the ministry, in a March 31 statement.
“The education survey focused on three areas: a well-developed public education system, university enrolment and high-quality education,” it added.
The assessment, which uses a survey-based ranking method and public opinion, showed that Timor-Leste ranked better than Malaysia, and Laos also outperformed Thailand.
The ministry stated that the assessment, based on surveys and public opinion, was reviewed and rejected by expert groups from several countries.
Laos has not yet participated in the international PISA assessment, while Thailand has fully participated and has many universities recognised both regionally and internationally, it noted.
“Laos and Timor-Leste are not doing better than Cambodia and Thailand in both general education and higher education,” said the ministry.
Cambodia’s education ranking is based on 2022 data, which shows a literacy rate of over 80 %.
According to the education ministry, international education rankings must be scientifically based and consider many factors.
After the 2014 reform of the secondary school leaving exam, with a pass rate of around 40 %, students at all levels have worked hard, and their test results have consistently improved. In 2024, the pass rate increased to 79 %, with 2,225 students receiving A grades.
According to the ministry, Cambodia achieved a primary school enrolment rate of 98.2 % in the 2013-14 school year, which increased to 99.6 % in the 2023-2024 school year.
The overall enrolment rate in lower secondary education increased from 55.1 % in the 2013-14 school year to 75.2 % in the 2024-2025 school year.
The overall enrolment rate in upper secondary education has also increased, from 26 % in the 2013-14 school year to 44.3 % in the 2024-2025 school year.
The overall enrolment rate in higher education increased from 9.9 % in 2013 to 19.1 % in 2024.
“Currently, some ASEAN member countries have a primary school enrolment rate below 100 % and a secondary school enrolment rate below 70 %,” the ministry stated.
Currently, New Generation Schools and Resource High Schools are playing an active role in promoting STEM education by implementing science experiments in science laboratories, ICT rooms, multi-purpose rooms and 21st-century libraries, while also supporting other network high schools.
The ministry referenced StopPes data, noting that among 33 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Cambodia ranks 23rd, while Thailand ranks 10th, Myanmar ranks 24th and Laos 28th.
In the Global Innovation Index, Cambodia ranked 21st among 38 low-income countries, while Laos was 25th and Myanmar 36th. Thailand ranked 5th among 34 upper-middle-income countries.
“Overall, in the last 10 years, the education sector has made progress in both quantity and quality. However, challenges remain that require all stakeholders to work together to further strengthen Cambodia’s education system,” acknowledged the ministry.
The countries with the best performance in the survey were South Korea, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Slovenia, Japan, Germany, Finland, Norway and Ireland, while the three worst countries were Andorra, South Sudan and Somalia.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Pehn Post
Asia News Network