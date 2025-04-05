Vietnam willing to slash tariffs on US goods to 0%: Top leader

Vietnam is prepared to negotiate with the United States to reduce import tariffs on US goods to zero, Party General Secretary To Lam said during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday.
During the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries and contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development.
They shared the assessment that Vietnam-US relations have been thriving across many areas.
On trade relations, the two leaders discussed measures to further facilitate bilateral trade. General Secretary To Lam stressed Vietnam's willingness to negotiate with the US to cut tariffs on US exports to Vietnam to 0% and requested the US to do the same for Vietnamese exports to the US.
He also stated that Vietnam seeks to increase imports from the US and will encourage and create favourable conditions for American businesses to further invest in Vietnam.
The two leaders also agreed to maintain discussions to soon sign an agreement between the two countries to formalise the aforementioned commitments.
On this occasion, General Secretary To Lam extended an invitation to President Trump and the First Lady to visit Vietnam at their earliest convenience.
President Trump accepted the invitation and expressed his desire to meet with General Secretary To Lam soon. He also asked General Secretary To Lam to convey his warm regards to Vietnam's leaders and people.
This phone call took place only two days after the US President announced a round of ‘reciprocal tariffs’ against many of the US trading partners, in which Vietnam is hit with a massive 46 per cent tariff.
Vietnamese agencies have characterised the tariffs as going against the strong bilateral cooperation ties between the two countries, but are ready to have discussions with the US side to arrive at a fair solution.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network