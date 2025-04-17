Myanmar military leader pledges quake recovery and democratic transition

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister and Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar, extended New Year greetings to the nation and the international community as Myanmar enters the year 1387 of the Myanmar Era on Thursday (April 17).
In his address, the Senior General expressed his heartfelt wishes for peace, safety, and well-being to all citizens and ethnic communities across Myanmar, as well as people around the world.
Reflecting on the past year, he acknowledged two major disasters that struck the country: Typhoon Yagi in September, which caused severe flooding in many regions, and a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28, resulting in significant casualties and destruction.
"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to internal and external rescue teams who worked tirelessly, and to all donors who contributed essential supplies, relief materials, and financial aid," Min Aung Hlaing said, noting that he had appealed for international support during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand.
He affirmed the government's commitment to swiftly rebuild affected areas, including homes, infrastructure, and public facilities, and called for unity in rehabilitation efforts.
On the political front, Min Aung Hlaing reiterated the government's plan to hold a general election in December, aiming to restore a “genuine, disciplined multiparty democratic system.” He urged citizens to cooperate with the electoral process, saying, "If the people truly wish to enjoy a multiparty democratic system, they must support this election."
He also emphasized the importance of economic recovery through agriculture, livestock, and MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise) production, and called for nationwide support in boosting local manufacturing.
In education, he encouraged communities to ensure all school-age children have access to learning in the upcoming academic year, highlighting education as a key pillar of national development.
Addressing ongoing conflicts, Min Aung Hlaing appealed for peaceful dialogue, stating that “all are our national brethren” and that the government is open to resolving political issues through political means. He reaffirmed his administration's goal of achieving lasting peace and national reconciliation through the spirit of unity.
"As we leave behind a year filled with disasters and challenges, let us enter the New Year with renewed determination," he concluded. “Together, let us continue our journey toward a stable and democratic future for our nation.”