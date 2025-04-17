Myanmar military leader pledges quake recovery and democratic transition

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister and Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar, extended New Year greetings to the nation and the international community as Myanmar enters the year 1387 of the Myanmar Era on Thursday (April 17).

In his address, the Senior General expressed his heartfelt wishes for peace, safety, and well-being to all citizens and ethnic communities across Myanmar, as well as people around the world.

Reflecting on the past year, he acknowledged two major disasters that struck the country: Typhoon Yagi in September, which caused severe flooding in many regions, and a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28, resulting in significant casualties and destruction.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to internal and external rescue teams who worked tirelessly, and to all donors who contributed essential supplies, relief materials, and financial aid," Min Aung Hlaing said, noting that he had appealed for international support during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand.