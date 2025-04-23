Thailand, Cambodia sign 7 cooperation deals, witnessed by PMs

Skill Development Centre MoU – Revision of an agreement between the Thailand International Cooperation Agency and Cambodia’s Directorate General of Technical Vocational Education and Training for a Cambodian–Thai Skill Development Centre.

– For the construction of a new border bridge at Ban Pak Kard, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province. 75th Anniversary Logo Launch – To celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties, a new logo was unveiled during the visit.

Prime Ministers Reaffirm Strategic Partnership

Following the signing ceremony, the two leaders held a joint press conference, during which Prime Minister Paetongtarn expressed her delight at visiting Cambodia and reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to strong bilateral ties.

Thai government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub summarised the main discussion points as follows:

Strategic Partnership

The two prime ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a strategic partnership, including the launch of a Thai consular office in Siem Reap and the upcoming Cambodian consular office in Songkhla.

Security and Border Cooperation

Both leaders pledged to strengthen military and security ties, aiming to maintain peace along the shared border. PM Paetongtarn thanked Cambodia for its cooperation in tackling online scam operations based in Cambodia.

Environmental Collaboration

The Thai PM highlighted the new transboundary environmental pollution MoU as a vital step in combating PM2.5 air pollution affecting both countries.

Border Area Development

Paetongtarn proposed hosting a joint Thai–Cambodian Cabinet meeting at the opening of the Ban Nong Ian – Stung Bot Bridge. She also pledged support for landmine clearance, border trade, and infrastructure development.

Boosting Economic Ties

The two prime ministers agreed to raise bilateral trade from USD 10 billion to USD 15 billion by 2027 through increased cooperation and development projects.

Promoting Tourism

The leaders endorsed the "Six Nations, One Destination" initiative, which promotes joint tourism among six neighbouring ASEAN countries.

Labour and Youth Cooperation

PM Paetongtarn committed to the legal employment of Cambodian workers in Thailand and improving their welfare. Both leaders pledged to support youth engagement programmes and cultural exchange initiatives to strengthen mutual understanding.

A new skilled labour development centre will be opened at the Poon Phnom site in Phnom Penh, and friendship events will be held throughout the year to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

After the press conference, the two PMs had lunch at the Cambodian PM's Office, hosted by Hun Manet in honor of the visiting Thai PM.



