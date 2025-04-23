Thailand, Cambodia sign 7 cooperation deals, witnessed by PMs

Thailand and Cambodia signed seven cooperation agreements on Wednesday, in a ceremony witnessed by the prime ministers of both nations, during Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s official visit to Cambodia.
At 11:50am, at the Cambodian Prime Minister’s Office, government agencies from Thailand and Cambodia signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements covering a range of collaborative efforts.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn was officially welcomed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet before they jointly witnessed the signing of the following agreements:
Following the signing ceremony, the two leaders held a joint press conference, during which Prime Minister Paetongtarn expressed her delight at visiting Cambodia and reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to strong bilateral ties.
Thai government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub summarised the main discussion points as follows:
Strategic Partnership
The two prime ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a strategic partnership, including the launch of a Thai consular office in Siem Reap and the upcoming Cambodian consular office in Songkhla.
Security and Border Cooperation
Both leaders pledged to strengthen military and security ties, aiming to maintain peace along the shared border. PM Paetongtarn thanked Cambodia for its cooperation in tackling online scam operations based in Cambodia.
Environmental Collaboration
The Thai PM highlighted the new transboundary environmental pollution MoU as a vital step in combating PM2.5 air pollution affecting both countries.
Border Area Development
Paetongtarn proposed hosting a joint Thai–Cambodian Cabinet meeting at the opening of the Ban Nong Ian – Stung Bot Bridge. She also pledged support for landmine clearance, border trade, and infrastructure development.
Boosting Economic Ties
The two prime ministers agreed to raise bilateral trade from USD 10 billion to USD 15 billion by 2027 through increased cooperation and development projects.
Promoting Tourism
The leaders endorsed the "Six Nations, One Destination" initiative, which promotes joint tourism among six neighbouring ASEAN countries.
Labour and Youth Cooperation
PM Paetongtarn committed to the legal employment of Cambodian workers in Thailand and improving their welfare. Both leaders pledged to support youth engagement programmes and cultural exchange initiatives to strengthen mutual understanding.
A new skilled labour development centre will be opened at the Poon Phnom site in Phnom Penh, and friendship events will be held throughout the year to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
After the press conference, the two PMs had lunch at the Cambodian PM's Office, hosted by Hun Manet in honor of the visiting Thai PM.