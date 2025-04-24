Thai, Cambodian PMs discuss U.S. tariffs, call for stronger ASEAN cooperation 

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed that her recent meeting with Cambodian PM Hun Manet included discussion on the United States tariff issues. During the talks, she emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation among ASEAN member states to increase collective bargaining power.

On Thursday, Paetongtarn gave an interview regarding her official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia. The visit, held from April 23–24, marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia. Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsub summarized the key points of her statement as follows:

The Prime Minister expressed her deep appreciation for the warm and dignified welcome extended by the Cambodian government, emphasizing that both nations are committed to continuing their strong bilateral relationship.

Following the official welcoming ceremony at the Peace Palace, Paetongtarn held discussions with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on various matters, including the issue of U.S. tariffs. She noted that Thailand has been closely monitoring developments on this front to prepare well-informed strategies for future negotiations.

“In less than 30 days, we have already seen significant changes. It is clear that the U.S. is also observing global reactions closely, as this is a new and evolving issue,” said Paetongtarn.

“Thailand has been thoroughly preparing information and exploring additional actions. In discussions with Prime Minister Hun Manet, we talked about ASEAN-level cooperation. ASEAN has rich resources and unique strengths, and we believe collaboration will enhance our bargaining power.”