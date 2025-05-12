Phumtham attends UN peacekeeping meeting in Germany

MONDAY, MAY 12, 2025

Phumtham attends UN peacekeeping ministerial meeting in Berlin, also seeks German approval to buy MTU 396 engine for stalled Thai-Chinese submarine project.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai arrived in Berlin, Germany, on Monday to attend United Nations peacekeeping meetings. He is also expected to pursue discussions regarding the purchase of a German-made engine for a Chinese-built submarine.

Attending UNPKM 2025 and Seeking German Approval for Engine Procurement

Phumtham and his delegation landed in Berlin at 11 a.m. local time. They are scheduled to participate in the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial (UNPKM 2025) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During his visit, Phumtham is expected to hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart to seek the German government's approval to purchase an MTU 396 diesel engine. The engine is intended for installation in a Chinese-made submarine that the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has been attempting to procure, though the process has been delayed.

Engine Procurement Efforts to Revive Submarine Deal

Before departing for Germany, Phumtham told reporters that he had enlisted the help of the military attaché at the German Embassy in Bangkok to coordinate with the German Defence Ministry regarding the engine deal.

The RTN’s submarine procurement has been stalled, as the Chinese manufacturer failed to acquire the MTU 396 engine, and the RTN has expressed reluctance to use a Chinese-made alternative. Phumtham has indicated that he hopes to procure the engine directly from Germany for the RTN's use.

High-Level Meetings and UN Sessions

At 10.25 a.m. on Tuesday (local time), Phumtham is scheduled to meet his German counterpart at the German Foreign Ministry. Their discussions will focus on defence cooperation in Southeast Asia and international security collaboration.

In the afternoon, Phumtham and his delegation will attend UNPKM sessions on the following topics:

  • Future of Peacekeeping
  • Peacekeeping Reform: More Effective and Safer Peacekeeping
  • Global Perspectives on the Future of Peacekeeping

Later that evening, the Thai delegation will host a dinner at the German Defence Ministry.

Wednesday Sessions to Highlight Thailand’s Global Role

On Wednesday, the delegation will participate in UN meetings on the topics of:

  • Training and Capacity Building
  • Partnerships
  • Cross-Cutting Issues

During these sessions, Thailand will showcase its contributions to global defence and peacekeeping efforts.

In the afternoon, the Thai delegation will attend further sessions focused on:

  • Capabilities for Current and New Mission Models

Senior Officials in the Delegation

Phumtham’s delegation includes:

  • Sanitchanog Sangkachantra, Permanent Secretary for the Defence Ministry
  • Air Chief Marshal Thatchai Atchariyakarun, Advisor to the Defence Minister
     
