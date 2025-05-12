Phumtham attends UN peacekeeping meeting in Germany

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai arrived in Berlin, Germany, on Monday to attend United Nations peacekeeping meetings. He is also expected to pursue discussions regarding the purchase of a German-made engine for a Chinese-built submarine.
Phumtham and his delegation landed in Berlin at 11 a.m. local time. They are scheduled to participate in the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial (UNPKM 2025) on Tuesday and Wednesday.
During his visit, Phumtham is expected to hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart to seek the German government's approval to purchase an MTU 396 diesel engine. The engine is intended for installation in a Chinese-made submarine that the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has been attempting to procure, though the process has been delayed.
Before departing for Germany, Phumtham told reporters that he had enlisted the help of the military attaché at the German Embassy in Bangkok to coordinate with the German Defence Ministry regarding the engine deal.
The RTN’s submarine procurement has been stalled, as the Chinese manufacturer failed to acquire the MTU 396 engine, and the RTN has expressed reluctance to use a Chinese-made alternative. Phumtham has indicated that he hopes to procure the engine directly from Germany for the RTN's use.
At 10.25 a.m. on Tuesday (local time), Phumtham is scheduled to meet his German counterpart at the German Foreign Ministry. Their discussions will focus on defence cooperation in Southeast Asia and international security collaboration.
Later that evening, the Thai delegation will host a dinner at the German Defence Ministry.
During these sessions, Thailand will showcase its contributions to global defence and peacekeeping efforts.
