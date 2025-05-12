Phumtham attends UN peacekeeping meeting in Germany

During his visit, Phumtham is expected to hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart to seek the German government's approval to purchase an MTU 396 diesel engine. The engine is intended for installation in a Chinese-made submarine that the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has been attempting to procure, though the process has been delayed.

Engine Procurement Efforts to Revive Submarine Deal

Before departing for Germany, Phumtham told reporters that he had enlisted the help of the military attaché at the German Embassy in Bangkok to coordinate with the German Defence Ministry regarding the engine deal.

The RTN’s submarine procurement has been stalled, as the Chinese manufacturer failed to acquire the MTU 396 engine, and the RTN has expressed reluctance to use a Chinese-made alternative. Phumtham has indicated that he hopes to procure the engine directly from Germany for the RTN's use.