Thai Army adjusts troop positions after Cambodian artillery aimed at border

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, issued a statement on Saturday (June 14, 2025) regarding photos circulating online that show Cambodian troops pointing artillery barrels toward Thai territory near the Don Tuan Temples and Satta Som mountain, in Ban Phumsarol, Sao Thong Chai Subdistrict, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province.
He stated that Thai authorities had observed Cambodian troop deployments at multiple locations, particularly the positioning of support weapons capable of firing into Thai sovereign territory.
This was deemed a threat to national security. In response, the Thai side has adjusted its troop deployment and prepared forces accordingly to suit the evolving situation.