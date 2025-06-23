Thailand bans Cambodian motorbikes at all checkpoints

When the border crossings opened on Monday morning, Thai troops and immigration police prevented several Cambodians from riding their motorcycles across the checkpoints.

Cambodian officials attempted to negotiate for leniency, arguing they had not been informed of the measure in advance. Many Cambodian workers also expressed frustration at being unable to ride their motorcycles through the checkpoints.

As a result, the workers were forced to leave their motorcycles on the Cambodian side and cross the border on foot.

Sa Kaeo immigration police estimate that around 30,000 Cambodians live and work at the Rong Klua Market. The motorcycle ban is believed to have caused significant inconvenience for them.

Thai officials said that, under normal circumstances, hundreds of Cambodians would ride their motorcycles across the Ban Klong Luek crossing each day to refuel on the Thai side.

However, on Monday morning, only a few Cambodians turned up to cross the border at Ban Klong Luek.

