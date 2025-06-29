Thai army says Cambodia rejected request for border transport leniency

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, issued a statement on Sunday (June 29) in response to a Facebook post by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, which claimed Thailand had requested the reopening of border crossings and included an official document from the Thai Burapha Task Force.

According to the Army’s clarification, the issue arose following Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s official visit to the border area on June 26, 2025. During her visit, she held discussions with relevant agencies to assess the impact of strict border control measures along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.

As a result, she instructed security agencies to coordinate a joint meeting with government departments to explore ways to mitigate the effects on the local population.

Subsequently, on June 27, 2025, the Thai-Cambodian Border Management Task Force convened and approved a temporary relief measure. This measure would allow the cross-border movement of stranded Thai cargo trucks that had already completed export or transit customs declarations in the Thai Customs Department’s computer system by June 25.