2nd Army Area chief insists Thai troops fully armed to defend borders

Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand – The chief of the Second Army Area, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, assured on Wednesday that Thai troops are fully armed to defend the nation’s borders against incursions by Cambodian forces at disputed areas. However, he expressed hope that the two governments would resolve their border conflicts peacefully.
Speaking to reporters during his visit to the troops stationed in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district, Lt Gen Boonsin stressed that Thailand's armed forces are well-equipped to defend their territorial integrity. He added that despite the tensions, he hoped that both governments would find a peaceful resolution to avoid further conflict.
When asked about his message to Cambodian leaders, particularly Prime Minister Hun Manet and former Prime Minister Hun Sen, Boonsin conveyed his hopes for their health and well-being. He reiterated his belief that the two governments should work together for peace and stability in the region. "I still want the two governments to resolve the border conflicts for the sake of peace and happiness of both peoples," he added.
Boonsin also addressed recent reports suggesting that the Royal Thai Army had sought ammunition support from the Joint United States Military Advisory Group (JUSMAGTHAI). He categorically denied these claims, stating, "I affirm that we have enough ammunition to defend the country. Our guns are fully loaded."
The Second Army Area chief dismissed concerns that political instability in Thailand would affect the military’s ability to defend the borders. He reassured the public that the armed forces are always ready to serve the country’s leadership, regardless of who holds office.
Following the border skirmish near the Chong Bok Pass on May 28, Boonsin confirmed that security measures have been strengthened along the border. He noted that the situation has improved but added that further progress depends on decisions made by Cambodia’s leadership.
Boonsin also addressed the ongoing dispute over three archaeological sites – Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Ta Khwai, and Prasat Ta Muen Tot – as well as the Emerald Triangle border area. Cambodia has requested the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule that these areas belong to Cambodia. "If no policies are changed, Thai troops will remain protecting these areas," Boonsin said.
Regarding the rebuilding of a border fence at Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Boonsin emphasized that such a decision would require an agreement from both governments to prevent further conflicts.
He stated that he is ready to meet with his Cambodian counterpart at any time to discuss the border situatoin. "We’re waiting for a reply from Cambodia. If they agree to join a meeting today or tomorrow, I’ll be ready," Boonsin concluded.