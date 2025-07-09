2nd Army Area chief insists Thai troops fully armed to defend borders

Impact of Political Instability on Border Defence

The Second Army Area chief dismissed concerns that political instability in Thailand would affect the military’s ability to defend the borders. He reassured the public that the armed forces are always ready to serve the country’s leadership, regardless of who holds office.

Improving Border Security

Following the border skirmish near the Chong Bok Pass on May 28, Boonsin confirmed that security measures have been strengthened along the border. He noted that the situation has improved but added that further progress depends on decisions made by Cambodia’s leadership.

Thai Defence of Archaeological Sites and Border Areas

Boonsin also addressed the ongoing dispute over three archaeological sites – Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Ta Khwai, and Prasat Ta Muen Tot – as well as the Emerald Triangle border area. Cambodia has requested the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule that these areas belong to Cambodia. "If no policies are changed, Thai troops will remain protecting these areas," Boonsin said.

Border Fence Rebuilding

Regarding the rebuilding of a border fence at Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Boonsin emphasized that such a decision would require an agreement from both governments to prevent further conflicts.

He stated that he is ready to meet with his Cambodian counterpart at any time to discuss the border situatoin. "We’re waiting for a reply from Cambodia. If they agree to join a meeting today or tomorrow, I’ll be ready," Boonsin concluded.

