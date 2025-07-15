Thai FM insists Thailand to host next JBC meeting in September

Cambodia’s stance on disputed sites

Cambodia has previously stated that it would exclude four major disputed areas from the JBC talks, opting instead to refer these issues to the International Court of Justice. The disputed sites include the Emerald Triangle, Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Ta Muen Toch, and Prasat Ta Kwai. However, Thailand has consistently argued that both nations should honour the 2000 MoU and continue using the JBC as the main mechanism for resolving all border disputes.

Thailand’s response to Cambodia’s criticisms

Maris added that Thailand would refrain from using social media to respond to Cambodia's criticisms or claims. Instead, the Foreign Ministry would only address such matters through official diplomatic channels.

US request for Thai naval base use?

In another development, Maris addressed speculation regarding the US government's potential request to use Thailand's naval base in Phang Nga. He clarified that no official request had been made to the Foreign Ministry. If such a request were to occur, Maris stated that the Thai government would first discuss the pros and cons before making any decision.

“Don’t ask me to comment about it for now. I don’t know how to respond as it may be just a speculation,” Maris remarked.

