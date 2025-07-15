Thai FM insists Thailand to host next JBC meeting in September

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa confirmed on Tuesday that Thailand will send an invitation to Cambodia in September for the seventh Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting, which will take place in Bangkok. The Foreign Ministry plans to extend the official invitation despite the lack of any significant change in the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border.
Speaking at the Government House, Maris stated that the border situation remained unchanged, and as such, the Foreign Ministry would officially invite Cambodian representatives to attend the upcoming JBC meeting in September. The meeting is scheduled for September 15 in Bangkok.
Cambodia previously hosted the sixth JBC meeting in Phnom Penh on June 14-15, although it did not result in any major breakthroughs. The meeting was notably delayed by 13 years, with the fifth meeting held in 2012. The JBC is a key bilateral mechanism between Thailand and Cambodia, aimed at resolving issues related to their shared land border.
The JBC operates under the framework established by the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Thailand and Cambodia, which outlines both countries' commitment to peacefully demarcate their border. The MoU mandates that the JBC should serve as the primary forum for peaceful dialogue and resolution of any disputes.
Cambodia has previously stated that it would exclude four major disputed areas from the JBC talks, opting instead to refer these issues to the International Court of Justice. The disputed sites include the Emerald Triangle, Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Ta Muen Toch, and Prasat Ta Kwai. However, Thailand has consistently argued that both nations should honour the 2000 MoU and continue using the JBC as the main mechanism for resolving all border disputes.
Maris added that Thailand would refrain from using social media to respond to Cambodia's criticisms or claims. Instead, the Foreign Ministry would only address such matters through official diplomatic channels.
In another development, Maris addressed speculation regarding the US government's potential request to use Thailand's naval base in Phang Nga. He clarified that no official request had been made to the Foreign Ministry. If such a request were to occur, Maris stated that the Thai government would first discuss the pros and cons before making any decision.
“Don’t ask me to comment about it for now. I don’t know how to respond as it may be just a speculation,” Maris remarked.