Army spokesman denies Cambodia has already seized Phu Makua hill

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvari dismissed reports that Cambodian troops had already seized control of Phu Makua hill, located in the 4.6-square-kilometre disputed area near Preah Vihear Temple.
Winthai stated that the reports claiming Cambodian troops had seized Phu Makua were inaccurate.
However, he acknowledged that Cambodian troops had breached the bilateral agreement in the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU 43), which stipulates that no country should alter the natural landscape of disputed areas.
Winthai explained that Phu Makua is situated about 2.8 km west of Preah Vihear and lies within the 4.6-square-kilometre disputed area around the temple. Both Thailand and Cambodia claim ownership of Phu Makua. Thailand bases its claim on the 1:50,000 scale map, using the watershed mountains as the boundary, while Cambodia uses a 1:200,000 scale map.
The dispute has led to confrontations between Thai and Cambodian troops, with military operation bases established near the disputed area.
Winthai clarified that Cambodian troops had not crossed the operation line established by Thailand based on the 1:50,000 scale map.
Due to the steep terrain on the Cambodian side, Cambodian troops had previously built a cable car and stairways to access the top of Phu Makua. Later, they constructed a road.
Winthai stated that this construction altered the structure of the disputed area, violating the terms of MoU 43. As a result, Thailand has protested this action through regional military mechanisms.
He concluded by asserting that while Thai troops have occasionally found Cambodian troops violating the agreement, the Thai army has acted prudently to protect Thai territory while fostering understanding among its allies.