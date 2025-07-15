Army spokesman denies Cambodia has already seized Phu Makua hill

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvari dismissed reports that Cambodian troops had already seized control of Phu Makua hill, located in the 4.6-square-kilometre disputed area near Preah Vihear Temple.

Winthai stated that the reports claiming Cambodian troops had seized Phu Makua were inaccurate.

However, he acknowledged that Cambodian troops had breached the bilateral agreement in the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU 43), which stipulates that no country should alter the natural landscape of disputed areas.