On July 16, three Thai soldiers stepped on a PMN-2 landmine near the Thai-Cambodian border, with one suffering severe injuries, including the amputation of a leg. The incident has raised significant concerns, not only locally but also within the broader context of Thai-Cambodian border security, a longstanding area of tension due to historical disputes.
The explosion has reignited international legal debates, questioning whether Cambodia's actions might violate the Ottawa Treaty, which aims to eliminate the use, production, and stockpiling of landmines.
What is the Ottawa Treaty?
The Ottawa Treaty, officially known as the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production, and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction, was adopted in 1997. Its primary goal is to remove anti-personnel mines from global use, as these weapons continue to cause immense harm to civilians long after conflicts have ended.
The treaty obligates signatories to cease the use, production, and transfer of landmines, and to destroy stockpiled mines within a set time frame (typically four years). It also mandates that mines already deployed on the ground be cleared within ten years to ensure safety and the reclamation of land for productive use.
Is Cambodia Violating the Ottawa Treaty?
Although Cambodia signed and ratified the Ottawa Treaty in 1997, reports suggest that the Cambodian military, under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet, may be violating its obligations. The Cambodian army is alleged to have used and stored PMN-2 mines, a type of anti-personnel mine with severe destructive power, despite the treaty's prohibition.
Border sources indicate that Cambodia has been strategically placing PMN-2 mines in sensitive areas and storing them in undisclosed military arsenals, which goes against the treaty's requirement to destroy such stockpiles within the specified period. These actions appear to be a clear violation of the treaty’s terms.
This conduct not only undermines Cambodia's credibility on the international stage but also increases regional security risks and endangers civilian lives along the border. Should the Hun Manet government continue to deny responsibility, it may face international pressure for further investigations and diplomatic measures in the near future.