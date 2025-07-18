Is Cambodia Violating the Ottawa Treaty?

Although Cambodia signed and ratified the Ottawa Treaty in 1997, reports suggest that the Cambodian military, under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet, may be violating its obligations. The Cambodian army is alleged to have used and stored PMN-2 mines, a type of anti-personnel mine with severe destructive power, despite the treaty's prohibition.

Border sources indicate that Cambodia has been strategically placing PMN-2 mines in sensitive areas and storing them in undisclosed military arsenals, which goes against the treaty's requirement to destroy such stockpiles within the specified period. These actions appear to be a clear violation of the treaty’s terms.

This conduct not only undermines Cambodia's credibility on the international stage but also increases regional security risks and endangers civilian lives along the border. Should the Hun Manet government continue to deny responsibility, it may face international pressure for further investigations and diplomatic measures in the near future.

