Second Army Area chief warns Cambodian tourists to strictly observe Thai law

The commander of Thailand’s Second Army Area on Sunday warned Cambodian tourists to strictly comply with Thai law when visiting two ancient Khmer temples located in Surin province.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang made the remarks in response to reports that large groups of Cambodian tourists had been organised to visit Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai, arriving in several buses.

“I’m pleased to see many Cambodian tourists visiting, and I would like to welcome them — as well as visitors from other countries — to explore Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai, which are part of Thailand’s heritage,” Boonsin said.