Second Army Area chief warns Cambodian tourists to strictly observe Thai law

The commander of Thailand’s Second Army Area on Sunday warned Cambodian tourists to strictly comply with Thai law when visiting two ancient Khmer temples located in Surin province.
Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang made the remarks in response to reports that large groups of Cambodian tourists had been organised to visit Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai, arriving in several buses.
“I’m pleased to see many Cambodian tourists visiting, and I would like to welcome them — as well as visitors from other countries — to explore Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai, which are part of Thailand’s heritage,” Boonsin said.
He stressed that all foreign tourists must follow regulations set by the Second Army Area. Military personnel have been assigned to facilitate their visits and ensure the rules are observed, so that the archaeological sites remain peaceful and accessible to all.
The Royal Thai Army has prohibited Cambodian tourists from engaging in activities such as playing their national anthem or making any claims of ownership over the sites.
Last week, tensions briefly escalated when a Cambodian woman accused Thai soldiers of trespassing on Cambodian territory at Prasat Ta Muen Thom. The confrontation led to a short standoff between Thai and Cambodian troops before the situation was defused.
“Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai are significant archaeological sites with deep historical importance to Thailand,” Boonsin said. “If any tourist causes unrest, our officers will respond appropriately — from issuing warnings to taking more serious action if necessary.”
“So please, do not create any incidents. All tourists visiting Thailand’s archaeological sites must respect Thai law,” he added.
Meanwhile, a social media campaign has been launched encouraging Thais to act as good hosts to Cambodian tourists. The campaign urges locals to wear traditional Thai clothing and welcome visitors with smiles and friendship.