Deputy defence minister explains use of crowd-control police at Ta Muen Thom temple

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit clarified on Tuesday why crowd-control police were deployed at Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin on Sunday.

Cambodian Social Media Announcement Triggers Police Deployment

Nattaphon explained that the deployment was due to a Cambodian announcement on social media that it would mobilise people to visit the ancient temple. He noted that the Thai government chose to use police forces, rather than military personnel, to handle the situation.

The announcement mentioned that 23 buses of Cambodian tourists would visit the Prasat Ta Muen Thom site in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district. This announcement followed former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's call for Cambodians to show strength by visiting the temple, which Cambodia claims ownership of, despite it being located within Thai territory.