Cabinet allows overstayed Cambodian workers to remain for six more months

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a decision to allow around 47,000 Cambodian workers in seven border provinces, who have overstayed their permits due to the Thai-Cambodian border tensions, to continue working in Thailand for an additional six months.

Extension for Cambodian Workers in Border Provinces

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub announced that the Cabinet had approved the Labour Ministry’s proposal to extend the stay of Cambodian workers with border passes in the seven border provinces by six months, retroactively starting from June 7.

The Labour Ministry explained to the Cabinet that reduced operating hours at Thai-Cambodian border crossings, following the border skirmish near Chong Bok, affected 47,348 Cambodian workers as of the end of June. These workers, who entered Thailand on border passes, have overstayed their permitted duration.