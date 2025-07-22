Cabinet allows overstayed Cambodian workers to remain for six more months

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a decision to allow around 47,000 Cambodian workers in seven border provinces, who have overstayed their permits due to the Thai-Cambodian border tensions, to continue working in Thailand for an additional six months.
Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub announced that the Cabinet had approved the Labour Ministry’s proposal to extend the stay of Cambodian workers with border passes in the seven border provinces by six months, retroactively starting from June 7.
The Labour Ministry explained to the Cabinet that reduced operating hours at Thai-Cambodian border crossings, following the border skirmish near Chong Bok, affected 47,348 Cambodian workers as of the end of June. These workers, who entered Thailand on border passes, have overstayed their permitted duration.
The Labour Ministry further informed the Cabinet that some of these workers would see their work permits expire by the end of September. As a result, the Cabinet agreed to extend their stay under an executive decree on foreign worker management.
The six-month extension period will be counted from June 7, marking the start of the Thai army’s enforcement of stricter border crossing measures that limited operational hours at the border crossings, causing inconvenience for Cambodian workers seeking to return home and extend their stay.
The Cabinet also decided to waive fines for Cambodian workers who have overstayed their permitted stay during the six-month period starting from June 7.
Cambodian workers can apply for a work permit either in person at employment offices or through the Labour Ministry's online service. The application fee is 100 baht, with an additional 225 baht fee for the work permit.
The Cabinet also mandated that Cambodian workers who are not part of the social security scheme must apply for health insurance with the Public Health Ministry before their work permit can be approved or extended. Health insurance will be granted in three-month periods.