Thai-Cambodian Forces Clash Intensely Around Preah Vihear and Chong Bok – Day 2

Timeline of Events:
04:30 AM – Cambodian troops launched a fierce attack on Thai forces surrounding the Preah Vihear Temple area.
04:50 AM – The 26th Ranger Task Force identified six Cambodian tanks, believed to be lined up across from the Chong Plod Tang area at coordinates 5298887609.
04:54 AM – No direct clashes reported yet between front-line troops in the Kasaetsuek sector.
05:25 AM – Artillery support was used by Thai troops in the Chong Bok area.
Thai reconnaissance detected Cambodian troop movements along the Kasaetsuek border zone, under the responsibility of the 21st Infantry Battalion.
In response, Thai forces from the Kongchak area, under the 2nd Army Region’s special infantry unit, returned fire against the Cambodian offensive.
06:29 AM – Cambodian forces launched an assault to seize Hill 469, employing artillery and mortars from the southern Chong Bok area to heavily bombard Thai positions at Hill 408, firing BM-21 multiple rocket launchers from Chom Khsan District, targeting the Sam Taek area.
In response, Thai forces countered with 155mm artillery fire to suppress and neutralize the Cambodian artillery threat.