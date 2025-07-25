Thai-Cambodian Forces Clash Intensely Around Preah Vihear and Chong Bok – Day 2

Timeline of Events:

04:30 AM – Cambodian troops launched a fierce attack on Thai forces surrounding the Preah Vihear Temple area.

04:50 AM – The 26th Ranger Task Force identified six Cambodian tanks, believed to be lined up across from the Chong Plod Tang area at coordinates 5298887609.

04:54 AM – No direct clashes reported yet between front-line troops in the Kasaetsuek sector.

05:25 AM – Artillery support was used by Thai troops in the Chong Bok area.

